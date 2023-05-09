Registration is open for the White Lake Area’s Fourth of July parade, set for Tuesday, July 4th at 10 a.m. Entry is FREE to all White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce members, nonprofit groups, and (non-business) individuals and only $25 to non-Chamber businesses and politicians. For more information or to register for the parade, contact the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 231-893-4585 or find an application under Event Applications at www.whitelake.org. This event is sponsored by RE/MAX by the Water.

