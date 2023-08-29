Let’s talk about trees. Trees so big you can’t wrap your arms 'round them. Even if your friends help.
ReLeaf Michigan is seeking entries for the 16th Michigan Big Tree Hunt. The search for Michigan’s biggest trees happens every two years. It’s open to everyone and offers prizes to those who identify the biggest trees.
Michigan currently has five champion trees – the largest living specimens of their species – on the nationwide roster of big trees, with one being considered for registration. As recently as 2012, Michigan had 23 champion trees.
The biggest trees recorded in the Big Tree Hunt that ended in 2022 were both cottonwoods: A tree with a 308-inch circumference discovered by youth hunter Aidan Presnell in Washtenaw County, and a 301-inch tree reported by Mike Antoszewski and Paul Funk in Monroe County.
You don’t have to hunt hard for big trees – many are in common locations such as local parks, backyards or along hiking trails. The contest awards the largest tree submitted in each Michigan county as well as trees that represent the largest of their type. More than 650 trees were submitted for consideration during the last Big Tree Hunt, and more than 100 certificates and prizes were awarded to the people who discovered them.
Visit the Michigan Big Tree Hunt webpage at releafmichigan.org for contest details and a list of 2022 winners, photo gallery and featured “Big Tree of the Week.” Paper entry forms will soon be available at many libraries and natural areas across the state.