ReLeaf Michigan, a statewide non-profit tree organization, in collaboration with the Muskegon Christian School and the DTE Energy Foundation, is looking for volunteers to help plant 20 trees at Muskegon Christian School Saturday, Sept. 9.
Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and comfortable clothing and bring a shovel, hard rake, and work gloves if they have them. The group will meet at Muskegon Christian School, 1220 Eastgate St, Muskegon, MI at 8:45 a.m. to sign in, enjoy refreshments, and watch a planting demonstration with ReLeaf Michigan’s tree experts.
Families are welcome! The event occurs rain or shine. No planting experience is necessary. Join us for the morning and leave an environmental legacy that will add to the beauty of your community for generations. We hope to see you there!
Trees provide incredible benefits to the communities in which they are planted. Trees improve air and water quality, reduce stormwater runoff, improve mental wellness, reduce childhood asthma rates, cool our neighborhoods, and enhance commercial and economic vitality.