GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute committee announced that Mike Ford, chair of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation and son of President Ford, will commemorate the anniversary of the terrorist events of September 11, 2001, in Grand Rapids, Michigan at 6:45 p.m.
Ford’s visit to Grand Rapids coincides with the West Michigan community’s annual September 11 Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute, which has been held annually from sunrise to sunset since September 11, 2002 at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum(GRFPM) and is supported by the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation each year.
For the 18th year, the President Ford Field Service Council, Boy Scouts of America will lead the West Michigan community in a day-long “Scout Salute” at the GRFPM on Wednesday, Sept. 11, to pay respect to all those who died during the terrorist attacks. At sunrise and sunset color guards from the Grand Rapids Police and Fire Departments will lower and raise the flag outside of the museum to commemorate the opening and closing of day’s events.
Since 2002, the Boys Scouts of America along with members of the Grand Rapids Police and Fire Departments, the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, SpartanNash, Girls Scouts of Michigan, and many members of the community work together to create a tradition of honoring those who died at the hands of terrorists.
In addition to various presentations and a continuous salute of the American flag from sunrise to sunset, the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive inside the GRFPM from 11 a.m.- 4:45 p.m. Other family friendly activities include demonstrations inside the Grand Rapids Fire Department’s smoke house, an opportunity to place a flag at Ah-Nab-Awen Park to honor those who lost their lives on September 11, a visual comparison of the devastation in New York City as compared to the city of Grand Rapids, police officers with their canine partners, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department horse mounted patrol, and hands only CPR training.
The schedule of events for the Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute on Tuesday, September 11, 2019, includes:
7:18 AM Scout Salute Begins
7:19 AM Opening/Invocation/Introduction of Honor guard
7:19 AM Honor Guard Lowers flag (Made up of police and firefighters from the region)
7:25 AM Share events of the day Ryan Kreisch
8:46 AM Ring Bell for South Tower GR Fire
9:03 AM Ring Bell for North Tower GR Fire
9:37 AM Ring Bell for Pentagon GR Fire
10:03 AM Ring Bell for United Airline Flight 175 GR Fire
6:00 PM Salvation Army Band Plays
6:45 PM Program Wrap Up/Brief Remarks: Mike Ford, chair of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation and son of President Ford; and Aaron Gach, CEO Boy Scouts of America- Gerald R. Ford Council
7:59 PM Final Salute with echo taps
8:00 PM Scout Salute Closes
Events Happening During the Day
Flags for the Fallen in Ah-Nab-Awen Park
New York and Grand Rapids: A Visual Comparison by Boy Scout Registration Tent
Blood Drive in the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum (11 am-5 pm)
Hands only CPR in a tent on the plaza, provided by The American Red Cross
Police Dog Demonstration 3:00 – 5:00 pm
Mounted Unit Horses – 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
GRFD Smoke House – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm