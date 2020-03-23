The City of Whitehall, on its Facebook page, has announced it has suspended all rental inspections until further notice.
Property owners will be contacted for rescheduling when the inspections resume.
Building, plumbing, electrical and mechanical inspections on residential homes that have been occupied in the last 14 days or will be occupied in the next 14 days will be canceled. Commercial and unoccupied residential inspections will continue at the discretion of the inspector.
All questions should be directed to Julie at the Department of Public Works 231-894-4157.