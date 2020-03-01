Rep. Greg VanWoerkom announced February 26 the start of the Community Impact Award for residents of Muskegon County.
“The Community Impact Award is a way to highlight exceptional members of our community by recognizing the selfless acts they demonstrate to make our community better,” VanWoerkom said. “We are looking for individuals who advance the quality of life of others by volunteering at the grass-roots level throughout Muskegon County.”
The recipient of the award will be invited to join Rep. VanWoerkom at the state Capitol to be publicly recognized.
All submissions can be made at www.repvanwoerkom.com and are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 27. Applicants can volunteer in any capacity throughout Muskegon County, but must live in the 91st District.