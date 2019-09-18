State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, of Norton Shores, recently announced he will be available to meet with Muskegon County residents during scheduled coffee hours for the month of September.
“It is my job to ensure your views and concerns are represented at the Capitol,” Rep. VanWoerkom said. “Please join me at one of my upcoming hours and share how I can make government more effective for you.”
Rep. VanWoerkom will be available Friday, Sept. 27 at the following times and locations:
· 9 to 10 a.m. at Holton Township Hall, 6511 East Holton Whitehall Road in Holton; and
· 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Whitehall City Hall, 405 E. Colby St. in Whitehall.
Additionally, Rep. VanWoerkom will hold a coffee hour on Monday, Sept. 30, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Casnovia Township Hall, 245 Canada Road in Casnovia.
No appointments are necessary. Those who are unable to attend at the scheduled times, but would like an opportunity to talk with Rep. VanWoerkom may call his office at (517) 373-3436 or email GregVanWoerkom@house.mi.gov.