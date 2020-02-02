Michigan could soon join 37 other states that allow 16-year-olds to operate any amusement park ride under a plan currently up for consideration in the Michigan House.
State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, of Norton Shores, Tuesday, January 28, testified before the House Regulatory Reform Committee in support of his legislation that allows 16-year-olds to operate any amusement park ride in Michigan. Current state law requires a minimum age of 18 for the operation of rides with mechanical or electrical controls.
VanWoerkom said with the state’s unemployment rate so low, local job providers – including amusement parks such as Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon County – are finding themselves in a bind when it comes to hiring enough employees of age.
“This is about giving our youth opportunities for employment and for their growth,” VanWoerkom said. “Carnivals and amusement parks are great seasonal employment opportunities for kids to gain work experience and start saving. We should be looking at qualifications beyond just age and ensure rides are operated in a safe manner.”
Under the plan, every ride operator – regardless of age – would be required to receive the necessary safety and training requirements before being able to operate rides.
“Currently Michigan’s Adventure employees nearly 1,300 seasonal workers from West Michigan communities,” said Camille Jourden-Mark, vice president and general manager of Michigan’s Adventure. “This legislation will provide additional flexibility for staffing, while also continuing our priority of ride safety and in-depth training.”
House Bill 5134 remains under consideration in the House Regulatory Reform Committee.