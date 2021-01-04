MUSKEGON COUNTY- On Dec. 17, the Muskegon County Republican Party sent out a press release, stating that Republicans hold a 5-4 majority in Muskegon County Board of Commissioners after this years’ election.
According to the press release, this is the first time Republicans hold a 5-4 majority for Muskegon County Board of Commissioners in decades.
Republican Kim Cyr of Twin Lake won against former County Board Chairman Kenneth Mahoney, who has been representing district 9 since 2007. The 9th District covers Whitehall, Montague, Blue Lake Township, White River Township, and Dalton Township.
Cyr ran his campaign, stated via his Facebook page, on “Faith, family, and freedom” as well as returning to “Traditional family values of honesty, integrity, and character.” He also emphasized budget transparency, stating that: “you, the taxpayer, will know where your money is going.”
The campaign ran by Cyr also focused on preservation of the “unique qualities of the White Lake Community and the surrounding areas” and protection of our lakes, rivers, beaches, and forests.
Cyr’s platform also puts an emphasis on jobs, and he stated that he wants to create incentives to draw businesses to the area through tax credits and showcasing the quality of life. He also mentioned a focus on COVID-19 economic recovery.
Cyr received 6,253 votes while Mahoney received 4,963 votes according to Muskegon County reports.
The Muskegon County Board now has five Republican commissioners: Bob Scolnik for the 4th district, Zach Lahring for the 5th district, Malinda Pego for the 7th district, Doug Brown for the 8th district and Kim Cyr for the 9th district.
According to the Muskegon County GOP, they pulled together this election to flip the county commission board in their favor, and it is the first time since President Ronald Reagan was in office.