MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Museum of Art’s rescheduled Postcard Salon exhibition is now open to visitors. The MMA’s Postcard Salon is a non-competitive event that features small-scale works by hundreds of Michigan artists.
The works of art will be available to view until the end of October, ending with the opportunity for the public to buy the artworks for $30 each on October 30 and October 31.
Earlier this year, the museum had to close because of COVID immediately before the Postcard Salon was due to open and after all the artwork arrived. The museum staff safely stored the artwork until the time when the show could be rescheduled. The 2020 Postcard Salon features about 1,700 works of art by nearly 600 artists; both numbers are the highest seen in the 14 years the event has taken place.
Postcard Sale
• Friday, October 30, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm
• Saturday, October 31, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
• Exclusive entry and shopping hours for Muskegon Museum of Art members:
Friday, October 30, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm
All of the artwork is available to purchase for $30 each. Half of the sale proceeds go to the artists that sell and half goes to the museum to fund programming.
Occupancy Limits
Due to health and safety measures, Postcard Salon gallery occupancy is limited to five guests. Visitors wanting to spend more time enjoying the cards are encouraged to visit in advance of the sale dates of October 30 and 31.
Sponsorship
Postcard Salon is underwritten by G & L Chili Dogs. Additional program support is provided by the Art Bridges Foundation, the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs with the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Michigan Humanities Council with the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Visitor Information
The Muskegon Museum of Art, at 296 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon, Michigan, is open Tuesdays through Sundays, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm and closed Mondays. Visit www.muskegonartmuseum.org for up-to-date information.