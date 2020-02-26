Washington, D.C. – On Friday, March 6, Congressman Bill Huizenga (MI-02) will be hosting a Veterans Resource Fair in Oceana County.
The resource fair is designed to help veterans, as well as the surviving family of veterans, learn about and discuss the different resources available to the veteran community at the local, state, and federal level.
The Veterans Resource Fair will take place from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at VFW Post 1329 in Hart. The VFW is located at 802 S State St. This event is open to all veterans and their family members who live in the Second District.
Representatives from Oceana County Veteran Services, Muskegon County Veteran Services, the American Legion, the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, the Veterans Health Administration, MichiganWorks, the Salvation Army, and the Oceana County Department of Health and Human Services will be in attendance to assist the veteran community. State Representative Scott VanSingel and a representative from State Senator Jon Bumstead’s office will also be in attendance to assist West Michigan veterans on matters addressed in Lansing.