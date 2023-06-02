MONTAGUE — Oehrli Elementary School music teacher Jacquie Wood is ending her teaching career after 42 years. She is recognized by coworkers, current and former students, and community members for helping shape the music program in Montague Area Public Schools.
“She taught them how to love music, and that it wasn’t just to listen to or dance to, but to perform,” Montague band director Emma Greenwood said. “The amount of students that would take band or choir in middle school are so much higher because she instilled that love for music in all of the kids.”
Wood has taught different subjects at different grade levels, but her favorite is elementary music.
“It’s a life skill that stays with you forever,” said Wood. “What I love about it is they can come to my classroom and be a failure in math or in science. But when they come to my classroom, they are successful and are incredible musicians. They just can’t fail.”
Wood is best known for her concerts she organizes for her elementary students to perform. Each student has a role and participates, whether it’s with speaking dialogue, dancing, or singing in choir.
“She pours her heart into the concerts that she does here,” RRO principal Jeff Henderson said. “They aren’t just concerts; they’re productions that she creates. Another thing that’s special about Jacquie is she finds these kids’ niche. Some of them may not be very outgoing, but she tries to find a niche for these kids where they can shine. She takes care of these kids and includes everybody in these concerts. It’s been a blessing to have her over the years and to work with her.”
At her final spring concert Tuesday, May 16, one of her first students from Muskegon approached her from the audience. She reminisced on the performance with Wood, showing her photos she had kept and singing the songs Wood had taught her years ago.
“It’s been really emotional,” said Wood. “The art teacher put up pictures of me and they drew pictures of me in the hallways of the school. I was so overwhelmed with how wonderful the school system has been to me and I’m thankful for these beautiful children.”
The theme of the concert her former student had brought up was “Salute to America.” Coincidentally, the theme of Wood’s final spring concert was “Celebrating America.”
“She’s very passionate about instilling citizenship and pride in this country,” said Henderson. “She’s done a veterans’ concert here for years, which is great for our community and our veterans recognize that she has a place in her heart for that. She tries to instill that love of our country in our students.”
Wood has been recognized with various awards over the years, but she said nothing compares to the love she has for her students.
“She’s such an advocate for our community,” Greenwood said. “She really loved our schools and the well-being of our kids.”