MUSKEGON – There’s no tragedy in life like the death of a child. You are not alone.
The Bob & Merle Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice is offering Heartstrings, a one-day retreat for women whose child(ren) have died. Losing a child has been described as an unimagined grief that connects with the deepest emotions of the heart, changing your life forever.
On Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, Heartstrings will provide an opportunity for mothers, grandmothers, aunts and other women who have lost a child to connect with each other and learn more about how to manage this unique grief. Large group and breakout sessions will focus on learning more about the challenges of child loss, how to effectively manage guilt and regret, and ways to maneuver the changes brought about from the death of a child.
Registration is $20 per person and is due with form by Sept. 30. Each participant is asked to bring a printed photo of their child which will be returned to them at the end of the day. Lunch and all materials are included. For more information or to register, go to Eventbrite.com (search Heartstrings Muskegon) or download the registration form from the Harbor Hospice website (HarborHospiceMI.org/resources/grief-support).
“The Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice serves on average over 1,000 children, teens and adults who have experienced many types of losses including deaths due to health issues, violence, suicide, drug or alcohol dependency, accidental and pet-related losses,” says Beth Bolthouse, grief counselor at Harbor Hospice. “It is hoped that this retreat will connect and support women who have experienced the unimaginable loss of a child.”
For more information on the retreat or other grief support services, contact Beth Bolthouse or Laura Ecker at 231-728-3442 or 1-800-497-9559 or email info@HarborHospiceMI.org. The Harbor Hospice website is Harborhospicemi.org.