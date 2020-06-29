Muskegon County – The ramp from eastbound M-120 (Holton Road) to southbound US-31 closes tomorrow (Tuesday) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The ramp from westbound M-120 to southbound US-31 will remain open.
Lane closures remain in effect through July 24 on southbound US-31 between Russell Road and M-46 (Apple Avenue).
The work is part of an $8.3 million project to resurface 6.5 miles of northbound and southbound US-31 between Russell Road and M-46 (Apple Avenue) in Muskegon County. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of this August.
The work is weather dependent.