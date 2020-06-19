MUSKEGON COUNTY ROAD COMMISSION
Report on Road Work/Construction
For the week of June 22 - 26, 2020
*The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.
US-31, Seaway Drive, M-120, I-96 – Dalton, Fruitport, and Muskegon Townships, as well as in the City of Norton Shores: Mowing Grass
All Roads – Dalton, Fruitland and Whitehall Townships: Mowing Grass
Various Roads – in Muskegon Township: Dura Patching
Duck Lake Road – from Whitehall Road to Scenic Drive in Fruitland Township: Dura Patching
Orshal Road – at River Road in Fruitland Township: Ditch Cleanout
Michillinda Road – Scenic Drive to Whitehall Road in Fruitland Township: Chip Sealing
Duck Lake Road – from Scenic Drive to Whitehall Road in Fruitland Township: Chip Sealing
Russell Road – from Fruitvale to White Lake Drive in Blue Lake Township: Paving
Sullivan Road – from Heights Ravenna to Cline Road in Sullivan Township: Road will be closed for approximately two weeks for culvert replacement under permit by the Muskegon County Drain Commission. Please follow posted detour route.
River Road – from Peterson Road to Scenic Drive in Laketon and Fruitland Townships: Road Improvement Project is expected to take approximately 30 work days. The posted detour will consist of Peterson Road, Giles Road and Scenic Drive.
Ellis Road – from Ravenna Road to Moorland Road and from Moorland Road to Maple Island Road (via Hostad Road and Sternberg Road) in Sullivan and Ravenna Townships: Road Improvement Project is expected to be completed on or before September 1, 2020. The work will be divided into two phases and the posted detour route will guide traffic around the work area.
US-31 at Laketon Avenue – Bridge work at Laketon Avenue northbound and southbound – lane closures are expected until July for the northbound lanes and southbound lane closures will go until September. The southbound US-31 off ramp to Laketon Avenue will be closed for the entire project and the northbound entrance ramp to US-31 will be closed until July. Intermittent lane closures on