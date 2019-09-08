MUSKEGON CO. ROAD COMMISSION
Report on Road Work/Construction
For the week of Sept. 9 – 13, 2019
*The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.
• Memorial Drive – from Buys Road to Scenic Drive in Laketon Township: Crack Pouring
• Heights Ravenna Road – from Maple Island Road to Ravenna Village Limits in Sullivan and Ravenna Townships: Crack Pouring
• Various Roads – in Blue Lake Township: Shoulder Patching
• Michillinda Road – from Whitehall Road to Automobile Road in Dalton and Fruitland Townships: Ditch Clean Out
• Putnam Road – from Bard Road to Drost Road in Dalton Township: Ditching
• Lakewood Road – from Whitehall Road to Simonelli Road in Fruitland Township: Tree Trimming
• Sylvan Road – from Walker Road to Morningside Road in Muskegon Township: Culvert replacements
• Eastbrook Road – from Shettler Road to the north in Fruitport Township: Repair of Cross Tile
• Laketon Avenue – from Dangl Road to Mill Iron Road in Muskegon Township: Road Closure for cross culvert replacement and ditching work. Please follow detour route. Work is expected to be completed by early September.
• Giles Road – from Scenic Drive to Whitehall Road in Laketon Township: Road improvement project consisting of road cross-culvert replacements, intersection work, road resurfacing shoulders, approaches and other necessary work. Road will be closed to through traffic during construction; please follow posted detour route. Project is expected to be completed by Nov. 15, 2019.
• Sweeter Road – from Holton Duck Lake Road to Maple Island Road in Cedar Creek Township: Road improvement project consisting of road resurfacing, wedging, crush and shape, shoulder work, curb and gutter, guardrail, culverts, earthwork, pavement markings and related work. Road will be closed to through traffic during construction. Please follow posted detour route. Project is expected to be completed