The Muskegon County Road Commission issued the following Road Report for the week of May 2-May 5, 2022:
• Egelston Twp. - Wolf Lake Road - Pulling Berm
• Ravenna Twp.- Patterson, Mt. Garfield, Wunsch, Rollgenhagen, and Seba. - Pulling Berm
• Egelston Twp. - Egelston Subdivisions - Hot Patching
• Dalton/Fruitland Twp. - Riley Thompson Road - Trimming Trees
• Holton Twp. - M-120 between Holton-Duck Lake Road - Pulling Berm
• Holton Twp. - Holton-Duck Lake Road - Trimming Trees
• Cedar Creek Twp. - various roads - Shoulder Patching
• Countywide pavement markings.
**The following are proposed work schedules. They are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.**