MUSKEGON COUNTY
ROAD COMMISSION
Report on Road Work/Construction
For the week of July 20 — 24, 2020
The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.
Various Roads – in Dalton, Fruitland, Montague and White River Townships: Tree Clean Up
River Road – from Dalson Road to Holton Road in Dalton Township: Crack Pouring
Various Subdivision Streets – in Fruitland Township: Dura Patching
Subdivision Streets off Dykstra Road – in Laketon Township: Dura Patching
Various Roads – in Blue Lake Township: Shoulder Patching
Hall Road – from Canada road to Peters Road in Casnovia Township: Gravel Upgrade
Spaulding Road – from Broton Road to Maple Island Road in Sullivan Township: Prime and Double Seal
Heights Ravenna Road – from Maple Island Road to Lo-Al Road in Sullivan and Ravenna Townships: Chip Sealing
Pillon Road – from McMillan Road to Bard Road in Dalton Township: Installation of Box Culvert, Drain Cleanout and related work by contractor. Project is expected to take four weeks.
Cline Road — from Blackmer Road west 2300 feet in Ravenna Township: Paving Project. Road Closed to through traffic. Duration approximately 3 weeks
Dangl Road – 450 feet south of Mark Avenue in Fruitport Township: DTE gas main work under permit. Traffic control by temporary traffic signal and lane closure.
River Road – from Peterson Road to Scenic Drive in Laketon and Fruitland Townships: Road Improvement Project is expected to take approximately 30 work days. The posted detour will consist of Peterson Road, Giles Road and Scenic Drive.
Ellis Road – from Ravenna Road to Moorland Road and from Moorland Road to Maple Island Road (via Hostad Road and Sternberg Road) in Sullivan and Ravenna Townships: Road Improvement Project is expected to be completed on or before September 1, 2020. The work will be divided into two phases and the posted detour route will guide traffic around the work area.
US-31 at Laketon Avenue – Bridge work at Laketon Avenue northbound and southbound – lane closures are expected until July for the northbound lanes and southbound lane closures will go until September. The southbound US-31 off ramp to Laketon Avenue will be closed for the entire project and the northbound entrance ramp to US-31 will be closed until July. Intermittent lane closures on Laketon under the bridge.