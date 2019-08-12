Today

Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 83F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.