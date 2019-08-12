MUSKEGON CO. ROAD COMMISSION
Report on Road Work/Construction
For the week of August 12 – 16, 2019
* The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.
• All Roads – in Montague and White River Townships: Mowing
• Riley Thompson Road – from Anderson Road to Strand Road in Dalton Township: Crack Pouring
• Duck Lake Road – from Whitehall Road to Orshal Road in Fruitland Township: Crack Pouring
• Various Roads – in Dalton and Muskegon Townships: Shoulder Patching
• Putnam Road – from Drost Road to Bard Road in Dalton Township: Remove and Trim Trees
• Parkway, Bolen, Forest, Irwin, and Miller Roads– south of Apple Avenue in Egelston Township: Fog Seal
• Murl, Verna, Wanda Roads – south of Evanston Avenue in Muskegon Township: Fog Seal
• Shonat, Forest, Brusse Streets – north of Marquette Avenue in Muskegon Township: Ditching
• Shonat Street – at Ada Street in Muskegon Township: Shoulder closure for utility work
• Laketon Avenue – from Dangl Road to Mill Iron Road in Muskegon Township: Road Closure beginning Monday, August 12th for cross culvert replacement and ditching work. Please follow detour route. Work is expected to be completed approximately August 16th.
• Quarterline Road – from Mt. Garfield Road to Pontaluna Road: Road Closure for culvert replacement 1500 feet north of Pontaluna Road. Please follow detour route. Project is expected to be completed by August 15.
• Giles Road – from Buys Road to Green Creek Road in Laketon Township: Road will be closed for cross culvert replacements and reconstruction of a short section of road – This work is anticipated to take approximately two weeks. Please follow detour route.
All Roads – in Montague and White River Townships: Mowing
Riley Thompson Road – from Staple to Russell Road in Dalton Township: Crack Pouring
Duck Lake Road – from Whitehall Road to Scenic Drive in Fruitland Township: Crack Pouring
Wilson Beach Road – from M-120 to Ewing Road in Cedar Creek Township: Dura Patching
Moorland Road – from Apple Avenue to White Road in Moorland Township: Seal Coat
Parkway, Bolen, Forest, Irwin, Miller, N. Park, Hall Roads – in Egelston Township: Seal Coat
Murl, Verna, Wanda, Stebbins and Sheridan Roads – in Muskegon Township: Seal Coat
Ford Road – from Scenic Drive to Orshal Road in Laketon Township: Install Culvert
