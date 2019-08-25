MUSKEGON CO. ROAD COMMISSION

Report on Road Work/Construction

For the week of Aug. 26 - 30, 2019

* The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.

All Roads – in Casnovia, Dalton, Egelston, Fruitport, Laketon, Moorland, Muskegon, Ravenna and Sullivan Townships: Mowing

Riley Thompson Road – from Russell Road to Putnam Road in Dalton Township: Crack Pouring

Hancock Road – from Lamos Road to Chase Road in White River Township: Dura Patch

McMillan Road – from Whitehall Road to Central Road in Dalton Township: Ditch Clean Out

Putnam Road – from Drost Road to Bard Road in Dalton Township: Tree and Stump Removal

Fruitvale Road – from US-31 to Walsh Road in Dalton Township: Remove and Trim Trees

Sylvan Road – from Walker Road to Morningside Road in Muskegon Township: Tree Removal and Ditching

Hall Road – from Ravenna Road to Goebel Road in Moorland Township: Gravel Upgrade

Laketon Avenue – from Dangl Road to Mill Iron Road in Muskegon Township: Road Closure for cross culvert replacement and ditching work. Please follow detour route. Work is expected to be completed by early September.

Giles Road – from Scenic Drive to Whitehall Road in Laketon Township: Road improvement project consisting of road cross-culvert replacements, intersection work, road resurfacing shoulders, approaches and other necessary work. Road will be closed to through traffic during construction; please follow posted detour route. Project is expected to be completed by November 15, 2019.

