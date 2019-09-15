MUSKEGON CO. ROAD COMMISSION
Report on Road Work/Construction
For the week of Sept. 16 - 20, 2019
* The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.
• Hancock Road – Lamos Road to Lehman Road in White River Township: Dura Patching
• Various Gravel Roads – in Various Townships: Grading
• Orshal Road – Michillinda Road south 1000 feet in Fruitland Township: Ditch Clean Out
• Putnam Road – Bard Road to Drost Road in Dalton Township: Ditching
• Lakewood Road – Weber Road to Zellar Road in Fruitland Township: Tree Trimming
• Various Roads - in Laketon Township: Tree Clean up
• Densmore Road – Marvin to Marquette Ave. in Muskegon Township: Tree and Stump removal
• Sylvan Road – Walker Road to Morningside Road in Muskegon Township: Culvert replacements
• M-37 – Bailey Road to Moore Road in Casnovia Township: Replace Cross Tile
• 5th Street – M-120 to Dalson Road and from West Street to M-120 in Dalton Township: Paving
• Adams Street – M-120 to Ryerson Road in Dalton Township: Paving
• East Street – M-120 to First Street in Dalton Township: Paving
• First Street – E. Main Street or Blue Lake Road to East Street in Dalton Township: Paving
• Second Street – East St. to Main St. and Main St. to West St. in Dalton Township: Paving
• West Street – Second St. to Middle Lake Rd. and Middle Lake Rd. to 5th St. in Dalton Township: Paving
• Giles Road – from Scenic Drive to Whitehall Road in Laketon Township: Road improvement project consisting of road cross-culvert replacements, intersection work, road resurfacing shoulders, approaches and other necessary work. Road will be closed to through traffic during construction; please follow posted detour route. Project is expected to be completed by Nov. 15, 2019.
• Sweeter Road – from Holton Duck Lake Road to Maple Island Road in Cedar Creek Township: Road improvement project consisting of road resurfacing, wedging, crush and shape, shoulder work, curb and gutter, guardrail, culverts, earthwork, pavement markings and related work. Road will be closed to through traffic during construction. Please follow posted detour route. Project is expected to be completed by Nov. 2, 2019.