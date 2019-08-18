MUSKEGON CO. ROAD COMMISSION
Report on Road Work/Construction
For the week of Aug. 19 – 23, 2019
* The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.
• All Roads – in Casnovia, Dalton, Egelston, Fruitport, Moorland, Ravenna and Sullivan Townships: Mowing
• Duck Lake Road – from Whitehall Road to Orshal Road in Fruitland Township: Crack Pouring
• Various Roads – in Cedar Creek and Muskegon Townships: Shoulder Patching
• Putnam Road – from Drost Road to Bard Road in Dalton Township: Remove and Trim Trees
• Fruitvale Road – from US-31 to Walsh Road in Dalton Township: Remove and Trim Trees
• Shonat, Forest, Brusse Streets – north of Marquette Avenue in Muskegon Township: Remove Trees
• Hall Road – from Ravenna Rd to Goebel Road in Moorland Township: Gravel Upgrade
• Laketon Avenue – from Dangl Road to Mill Iron Road in Muskegon Township: Road Closure beginning Monday, August 12th for cross culvert replacement and ditching work. Please follow detour route. Work is expected to be completed by early September.
• Quarterline Road – from Mt. Garfield Road to Pontaluna Road: Road Closure for culvert replacement 1500 feet north of Pontaluna Road. Please follow detour route. Project is expected to be completed by August 19.
• Giles Road – from Scenic Drive to Whitehall Road in Laketon Township: Road improvement project consisting of road cross-culvert replacements, intersection work, road resurfacing shoulders, approaches and other necessary work. Road will be closed to through traffic during construction; please follow posted detour route. Project is expected to be completed by Nove. 15, 2019.
• Sweeter Road – from Holton Duck Lake Road to Maple Island Road in Cedar Creek Township: Road improvement project consisting of road resurfacing, wedging, crush and shape, shoulder work, curb and gutter, guardrail, culverts and other necessary work will start in September. Road will be closed to through traffic during construction; please follow posted detour route.