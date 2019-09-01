MUSKEGON CO. ROAD COMMISSION
Report on Road Work/Construction
For the week of Sept. 2, 2019
* The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.
All Roads – in Dalton, Fruitport, Laketon, Muskegon, and Sullivan Townships: Mowing
Memorial Drive – from Buys Road to Scenic Drive in Laketon Township: Crack Pouring
Hancock Road – from Lamos Road to Chase Road in White River Township: Dura Patch
Orshal Road – from Michillinda Road to Riley Thompson Road in Fruitland Township: Ditch Clean Out
Putnam Road – from Drost Road to Bard Road in Dalton Township: Tree and Stump Removal
Sylvan Road – from Walker Road to Morningside Road in Muskegon Township: Ditching and culvert replacements
Densmore Road – from Marvin Street and Marquette Avenue in Muskegon Township: Tree Removal and Ditching
Laketon Avenue – from Dangl Road to Mill Iron Road in Muskegon Township: Road Closure for cross culvert replacement and ditching work. Please follow detour route. Work is expected to be completed by early September.
Giles Road – from Scenic Drive to Whitehall Road in Laketon Township: Road improvement project consisting of road cross-culvert replacements, intersection work, road resurfacing shoulders, approaches and other necessary work. Road will be closed to through traffic during construction; please follow posted detour route. Project is expected to be completed by Nov. 15, 2019.