MUSKEGON CO. ROAD COMMISSION
Report on Road Work/Construction
For the week of Sept. 23-27, 2019
* The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.
• Northbound US-31between I-96 and Marquette Avenue in Fruitport and Muskegon Townships: Pave several curb and gutter spillways in several locations.
• Lakewood Road – US-31 and Russell Road in Dalton Township: Dura Patching
• Memorial Drive – Buys to Scenic in Laketon Township: Crack Pouring
• Orshal Road – Michillinda Road to Riley Thompson in Fruitland Township: Ditch Clean Out
• Putnam Road – Bard Road to Drost Road in Dalton Township: Ditching
• Peterson Road – Giles to Memorial in Laketon Township: Ditching
• Lakewood Road – Weber Road to Simonelli Road in Fruitland Township: Tree Trimming
• Densmore Road – Marvin to Marquette Ave. in Muskegon Township: Stump removal and ditching
• 5th Street – M-120 to Dalson Road and from West Street to M-120 in Dalton Township: Paving
• Adams Street – M-120 to Ryerson Road in Dalton Township: Paving
• East Street – M-120 to First Street in Dalton Township: Paving
• First Street – E. Main Street or Blue Lake Road to East Street in Dalton Township: Paving
• Second Street – East St. to Main St. AND Main St. to West St. in Dalton Township: Paving
• West Street – Second St. to Middle Lake Rd. AND Middle Lake Rd. to 5th St. in Dalton Township: Paving
• Sylvan Road – Walker to Morningside in Muskegon Township: Gravel Road upgrade to asphalt, culverts and ditching. Closed to local traffic. Project expected to be complete the first week of October.
• Giles Road – from Scenic Drive to Whitehall Road in Laketon Township: Road improvement project consisting of road cross-culvert replacements, intersection work, road resurfacing shoulders, approaches and other necessary work. Road will be closed to through traffic during construction; please follow posted detour route. Project is expected to be completed by November 15, 2019.
• Sweeter Road – from Holton Duck Lake Road to Maple Island Road in Cedar Creek Township: Road improvement project consisting of road resurfacing, wedging, crush and shape, shoulder work, curb and gutter, guardrail, culverts, earthwork, pavement markings and related work. Road will be closed to through traffic during construction. Please follow posted detour route. Project is expected to be completed by November 2, 2019.