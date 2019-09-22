Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. High 69F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.