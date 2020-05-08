MUSKEGON COUNTY ROAD COMMISSION
Report on Road Work/Construction
For the week of May 11 – 15, 2020
*The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.
1. Hall Road – from Canada to Peters Road in Casnovia Township: Ditching
2. Skeels Road – from Schow to Holton Duck Lake Road in Holton Township: Ditching
3. Meinert Road – from Lehman to the west in White River Township: Stump Grinding
4. Various Roads – in Fruitland Township: Brush Hogging
5. Various Subdivision Streets – north of Muskegon River in Muskegon Township: Dura Patching
7. Various Locations – in Laketon and Dalton Townships: Hot Patching
8. Various Roads – in Blue Lake and Holton Townships: Shoulder Patching
9. Squires Road – from Bailey Road to Moore Road in Casnovia and Moorland Township: Paving top course on Saturday, May 9th. Road will be closed to through traffic for the day, but access will remain open for residents living within the construction zone as well as emergency responders. (Weather permitting.)
10. Kenowa Avenue – Sherman Boulevard to the north to the Village Limits in Casnovia Township: Paving top course on Monday, May 11th. Road will be closed to through traffic for the day, but access will remain open to residents living within the construction zone as well as emergency responders. (Weather permitting.)
11. Silver Creek Road – from Russell to Holton Whitehall Road in Blue Lake and Whitehall Townships: Paving wedge course on Tuesday, May 12th. Road will be closed to through traffic for the day, but access will remain open for residents living within the construction zone as well as emergency responders. (Weather permitting.)
12. Russell Road – from Owasippe to White Lake Drive in Blue Lake Township: Paving wedge course on Wednesday, May 13th. Road will be closed to through traffic for the day, but access will remain open for residents living within the construction zone as well as emergency responders. (Weather permitting.)