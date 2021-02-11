WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP – In 2015, Wendy and Bobby Decair purchased the Pinewood Motel with plans to renovate and remodel it into their dream home.
The location was particularly sentimental for the two, and served as the place where Bobby had lived when the two first started dating. His plan was to do all the work himself, transforming it into something special that the two could live in, but that dream was put on pause when he was injured from a car accident in 2016 that still requires him to do physical therapy for.
“In January of 2016 he had his accident,” said Wendy Decair. “He wasn’t able to do anything until April 2016. He could do a few things, but not a lot of things.”
But 2016 wasn’t only significant road block that got in the way of completing the house. A part of the house had to be removed due to a lack of foundation, but also a fire occurred, and termites had infested it.
The home itself continues to be a work in progress – with Bobby still doing all the labor himself – that would again be forestalled. But this time it was due to COVID-19 which made it more difficult to source materials needed.
Bobby Decair said trying to buy treated lumber was a real difficulty, but he luckily knew someone working at Weber Lumber in Muskegon who helped him get his wood.
“They are some good people. I spent a lot of money there,” said Bobby Decair.
With work once again resuming the home is finally nearing its completion.
But with all the work being done by Bobby, none of it would have been possible if it wasn’t for the supportive staff that helps to rehabilitate him over at the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation hospital in Grand Rapids.
“We lived in Grand Rapids at the time. I had an apartment there for where I work, said Wendy Decair.
“So, he would stay there in the apartment and go to Mary Free Bed and the YMCA and get rehabilitated with exercise. And as a result of that slowly built his muscles up so he could come here.”
To show their thanks, back in 2016 the couple began sponsoring a Super Bowl party catered by Yesterdog in Grand Rapids for the entire hospital staff, patients and their visitors. However, this year, because of COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, the couple had to do something different.
Instead of catering food from a restaurant like Yesterdog. Wendy and Bobby Decair paid to have individually sealed packets of popcorn from Popcornopolis and nuts from Nuts.com given out for the annual Super Bowl party.
In total Wendy and Bobby Decair bought popcorn and nuts for 492 people this year.
“We want to give back and inspire people. And to give them a little bit of what the rest of the world is having. When you are in the hospital you are like, ‘Eh this sucks,’” said Wendy Decair
The couple is also paying to have all of the floors redone at the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.
People might see Bobby Decair around town at Whitehall Township Planning Commission meetings or working on his house and think he’s fully recovered. But he says they don’t necessarily see him at home where it takes him 15 minutes to straighten up out of his chair, or the swaying that takes over his body when his muscles get fatigued.
“What I am trying to show other people by doing it all myself is don’t ever quit. There are days my muscle spasms are so bad, but I don’t take any meds,” said Bobby Decair.
This Spring, he plans to add a waterfall to the top of the house. Which he said will be wild to look at.