MUSKEGON – With members spread all across Muskegon County, The Gaming Annex in Muskegon is a free to join club for board game enthusiasts.
In addition to being a place to play and enjoy board games for free, the club, for three years, has raised and donated money to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. Last year, its members donated more than $2,200 to the hospital, from money collected at their annual fundraiser.
The fundraiser is done as part of a larger nationwide fundraising event known as Extra Life. Beginning in 2008, Extra Life unites gamers from around the world to raise and donate money for their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.
On Thursday, Feb. 13, communications specialist Amy Larson for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation and Spectrum Health, paid The Muskegon Gaming Annex a visit.
Larson said, in the past outreach to fundraising groups outside of the Grand Rapids Area has been very limited. However, due to the unique nature of The Gaming Annex in Muskegon’s own event, and the amount of money they have raised over the years, she wanted to reach out.
Most events, she said, are done by video gamers. The Gaming Annex in Muskegon’s fundraiser is 24-hours, featuring prizes and other special activities.
The cost to attend was $40, which included a day’s worth of playing board games, food and snacks, and a goodie bag filled with games. Last year’s event included an escape room designed by member Chris Sima, which at an additional cost, could be reserved and attended by small groups of people.
Prizes were donated by area businesses, and club members. Last year’s prizes included board games, Dungeons and Dragons books, Audible audio books, designer sunglasses, and more.
In addition to visiting the club, and learning more about it, Larson offered her expertise and resources to the club. She said Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital would be willing to help market The Gaming Annex in Muskegon’s future Extra Life events.
In attendance that evening was Dr. Steve Dillon, a Muskegon based anesthesiologist. Dillon is an avid board game player, and a member at The Gaming Annex in Muskegon.
Dillon hosts his own separate Extra Life event, which is done over three-days at his home, last year he raised more than $2,500. He said he has been doing this event for four years.
Extra Life for Dillon didn’t start as an excuse to indulge in one of his favorite hobbies. He felt inspired to do something for a young family friend that experiencing a medical crisis.
Dillon coordinates with The Gaming Annex in Muskegon to make sure the two events don’t overlap, or conflict with one another.
Founder, Chris Halbower, began The Gaming Annex in Muskegon in 2012 with friend Jonathan Langdon. Halbower manages the operations of The Gaming Annex in Muskegon which include all of its social media, and the events hosted at the club’s location.
Since 2012, the Gaming Annex in Muskegon’s membership has continued to grow. It’s had to change locations more than once to accommodate for its growing membership.
“We started as a game group that outgrew our basements. We needed a permanent place to play and store our games, said Halbower.
“My dad owned a strip mall and we rented an open suite. From there we moved to our new location.”
The club meets three times a week: Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday; and boasts a selection of games numbering in the hundreds.
Games played include many popular board games that are purchasable at stores like Barnes and Noble, Griffin’s Rest in Muskegon, and Valhalla Games and Sundries in Montague; but also lesser known titles that can only be bought through crowd funding platforms like Kickstarter.
The Gaming Annex in Muskegon is located at 851 W. Laketon Ave. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/gamingannex/ or https://www.meetup.com/Muskegon_area_gamers/.
To learn more about Extra Life visit: https://www.extra-life.org/.