The Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club has recently donated $20,000 to help fund two community projects to encourage outdoor gatherings in the downtowns of Montague and Whitehall.
Now the club, during the economic and physical constraints of COVID-19, is raising funds to help feed those in the White Lake area who are food insecure.
The club is raising funds through a “No More Bull” raffle.
In keeping with the theme of food, winners of the raffle can take home a quarter side of beef or cash.
The raffle has two first place prizes of a quarter side of beef (steer) or $500, whatever the winners choose.
Second place prize is $400 or a quarter side of beef (whatever remains), and third place prize is $300 or a quarter side of beef (whatever remains).
Raffle tickets can be purchased at $10 each or six for $50. Tickets can be purchased at the Shelby State Bank offices in Montague and Whitehall, the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce or Pitkin Drug and Gift Shoppe.
They can also be purchased by calling or emailing Ryan Briegel at 231-730-1358 or ryanbriegel@gmail.com, or Dale McKenzie at 231-750-8853 or dalermckenzie@gmail.com. Tickets are on sale until the drawing Thursday, April 15, 12 Noon, at the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce office. Winner need not be present to win.
Country Dairy in New Era will process the beef steer and pre-cut it in May. The White Lake Food Pantry provides food assistance through a weekly drive-through distribution at Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1101 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
The State of Michigan Raffle License number is #R59774.