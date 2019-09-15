MONTAGUE – Oehrli (RRO) Elementary School music teacher Jacqulyn Wood was recently recognized by the White Lake VFW Post 3256 for her outstanding patriotism.
Wood received the Spirit of America Citation Award, which made her eligible for the national Spirit of America Award.
“It’s a huge award, I was so hoping I would win it, [...] It’s big you get to go to Disney World. They fly you to Florida to a big convention,” said Wood.
“It is for your unwavering support of the Veterans of Foreign War, and the uncommon heroes. You are recommended by your community, in this case I think it was by the VFW Auxiliary.”
She said she believes she was nominated because of the veterans concert she started doing four-years-ago.
Wood’s father is a WWII veteran, and her brother a Vietnam veteran. Her son went overseas during the Obama administration to Kuwait.
When she first decided to do the veteran’s concert she mentioned something to her brother, but was told he wouldn’t be participating. Wood said it was probably due to PTSD.
She received a similar response from the local veterans as well.
“So I said I promise you this will be joyful, it will honor you. So I make it joyful, I honor them, and my brother came and loved it,” said Wood.
Now she doesn’t have a problem getting the veterans to attend.
She said the purpose of the concert is to honor the veterans, and in her opinion they are heros. The concert also pays tribute to the wives of the people in military.
Wood said the purpose of the concert is to teach children about respect, and what it means.
“It is important to me, I’m teaching patriotism, I’m teaching why it is important to be respectful of the flag, said Wood. “Do you have to like the president? No. Do you have to like war? No.”
Wood said previous state senator Goeff Hansen has attended twice. She has even invited Vice-President Mike Pence to attend, but has never gotten a reply.
This is the not the first time Wood has been recognized for her patriotism. She said she has been honored in past years as well with different awards.
The next Veteran’s Concert will be on Friday, Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m.