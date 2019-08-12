WHITEHALL – The results are in for the RunIT 5k that took place lsdy Saturday, Aug. 3.
This is the fourth year for the race, which is part of the Live White Lake campagin that promotes the Whitehall and Montague areas. The starting line was located at the White Lake Chamber of Commerce, 124 E. Hanson St. Racers ran down and back on a portion of the Hart-Montague Bike Trail.
The overall first place winner for this year’s race was Ted Westbrook from Grand Rapids.
Overall Winners
1. Ted Westbrook (Grand Rapids) — 16:49.1
2. Ben Paige (Fremont) — 17:10.1
3. Matt Jones (Muskegon) — 17:34.6
4. Aidan Cook (Twin Lake) — 18:45.9
5. Bill Dieter (Plymouth) — 18:50.6
Female Overall Winner
1. Ryann Jibson (Montague) — 19:14.4
Male Overall Winner
1. Ted Westbrook (Grand Rapids) — 16:49.1
Female Masters Winners
1. Nicole Memmer (Plymouth) — 22:38.1
Male Masters Winners
1. Matt Jones (Muskegon) — 17:34.6
Female 12 and Under
1. Myra Mahtani (Grand Rapids) — 29:27.5
2. Dorothy Phelps (Grand Rapids) — 30:36.4
3. Nicolee Ohtaki (Menlo Park, Calif.) — 37:13.7
4. Aria Merriam (Montague) — 46:41.3
Male 12 and Under
1. Spencer Weil (Chicago, Ill.) — 21:47.7
2. Mason Mulnix (Whitehall) — 23.11.8
3. Andon Palmer (Twin Lake) — 24:49.5
4. Jacob Zuniga (Twin Lake) 25:02.8
5. Calvin Smith-Ramani ( Silver Spring, Md.) — 26:26.1
Female 13 to 20
1. Elizabeth Memmer (Plymouth) — 23:23.7
2. Ashlyn Henderson (Montague) — 23:50.1
3. Jillian Cook (Maple Plain, Minn.) 25:42.5
4. Emily Falbe (Whitehall) — 27:59.4
5. Hailey Zuniga (Twin Lake) — 27:59.5
Male 13 to 20
1. Ben Paige (Fremont) — 17:10.1
2. Aidan Cook (Twin Lake) — 18:45.9
3. Andrew Memmer (Plymouth — 19:28.2
4. Henry Weil (Chicago, Ill.) — 19:54.6
5. Andrew Gerdes (Ionia) — 21:11.8
Female 21 to 30
1. Andie Young (Grand Haven) — 22:55.0
2. Stacie Redmon (Montague) — 24:13.2
3. David Cook (Maple Plain, Minn.) — 26:07.0
4. Kelsey Hammersley (Montague) — 29:08.7
5. Jodi Sumner (Hesperia) — 29:56.1
Male 21 to 30
1. Matthew Koerner (Wyoming) — 21:33.7
2. Peter Koehler (Whitmore Lake) — 23:48.5
3. Lewis Luttrell (Montague) — 25:45.5
4. Jason Butcher (Whitmore Lake) — 26:01.9
5. Nicholas Dewaard (Hudsonville) — 31:42.4
Female 31 to 40
1. Madeleine Banta (Houston, Tex.) — 22:14.3
2. Hautumn Vangeison (Whitehall) — 23:11.6
3. Kaitlyn Bronsink (Whitehall) — 24:02.4
4. Gillian Cermak (St. Paul, Minn.) — 26;42.1
5. Angie Montalvo (Twin Lake) — 27:51.6
Male 31 to 40
1. Brandon Marecek (Grand Haven) — 24:05.7
2. Aaron Frees (Whitehall) — 24:55.0
3. James Marshall (Whitehall) — 28:08.5
4. David Mahtani (Grand Rapids) — 29:26.9
5. Matt Merriam (Montague) — 46:39.9
Female 41 to 50
1. Melissa Mulnix (Whitehall) — 25:09.2
2. Denis Kurdziel (Rothbury) — 25:54.7
3. Pam Harmon (Canton, Ohio) — 27:09.2
4. Paula Davis (Muskegon) — 27:30.5
5. Jolene Maressa (Montague) — 28:40.3
Male 41 to 50
1. Bill Dieter (Plymouth) 18:50.6
2. Steve Gould (Muskegon) 23:37.6
3. Jeff Henderson (Montague) 24:02.0
4. Alastair Smith (Silver Spring, Md.) — 26:26.6
5. Thomas Palmer (Twin Lake) — 27:42.2
Female 51 to 60
1. Jodie Freeman (Grand Haven) — 27:32.4
2. Maria Dieter (Plymouth) — 28:13.1
3. Laurie Hedman (Muskegon) — 31:49.3
4. Tangi Morehouse (Whitehall) — 32:40.2
5. Rose Merill (Shelby) — 35:37.6
Male 51 to 60
1. John Schmitz (Carmel, Ind.) — 19:10.2
2. Tim Weil (Chicago, Ill.) — 20:40.1
3. Mark Paulson (White Lake) — 20:48.4
4. Brian Johnson (Muskegon) — 22:11.8
5. Bob Thompson (Muskegon) 22:11.8
Female 61 to 70
1. Valeire Barnes (Whitehall) — 37:47.7
2. Marilyn Howland (Whitehall) — 54:32.9
Male 61 to 70
1. Greg Hillebrand (Whitehall) — 23:23.5
2. John He (Whitehall) — 23:30.7
Female 71 and Over
1. Glenda Borowski (Muskegon) — 48:03.1
2. Diane Dugas (South Lyon) — 53:18.3
3. Carol MacAulay (Muskegon) — 57:27.7
Male 71 and Over
1. Robert Palmer (Whitehall) — 26:59.0