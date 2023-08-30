Mike Heckman, wealth advisor, partners with CelebrityPress to co-author the highly anticipated book, Success In Any Economy, alongside esteemed entrepreneur and best-selling author Brian Tracy. This dynamic collaboration unites visionary leaders and accomplished professionals to provide readers with a comprehensive guide to strategies in varied economic climates.
Anticipated to make its debut in fall 2023, Success In Any Economy is a collection of insights, strategies, and real-life experiences that showcases the collective wisdom of industry pioneers.
Mike’s experience, combined with the global influence of Brian Tracy, will undoubtedly make Success In Any Economy an invaluable resource for individuals seeking to thrive in a rapidly changing world.
The publication will be launched under CelebrityPress LLC imprint, admired for its commitment to showcasing the insights of prominent thought leaders worldwide.
Heckman's selection as a co-author speaks volumes about his outstanding achievements and his unwavering commitment to driving positive change. As a nationally recognized financial educator, author, speaker, retirement planner, and wealth advisor, Mike has been instrumental in helping business owners, medical professionals, and retirees safeguard, preserve, and transfer their wealth since 2009. In 2019, he established Sable Point Wealth Management with offices in Ludington and Spring Lake.
Currently pursuing his financial management doctorate from California Southern University, Mike is conducting research on wealth preservation strategies in retirement, further highlighting his passion for continuous learning and innovation.
Success In Any Economy not only showcases Mike's dedication to professional success but also highlights his profound impact on helping individuals secure their financial futures.
A portion of the royalties generated from Success In Any Economy will be donated to the Entrepreneur’s International Fund, an organization dedicated to creating awareness for charitable causes.