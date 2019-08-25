MUSKEGON — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) announced earlier this month that it will be issuing loans from the Drinking Water Revolving Fund and State Revolving Fund to the city of Muskegon to provide critical water main and lead water service replacements, as well as sewer repairs to maintain the structural integrity of the collection system.
A portion of the total $13.5 million funds are made available through federal capitalization grants in the form of loan principal forgiveness of over $10 million. State Rep. Terry Sabo (D-Muskegon) welcomed the news and applauded the city of Muskegon’s efforts, noting that this will ensure the completion of projects important to environmental and community health.
“Given the greater Muskegon-area’s abundance of natural resources and pristine coastline, we have a duty to protect and upgrade our water and sewer infrastructure,” said Sabo. “These funds will help ensure that we are able to continue to do so while continuing to provide safe, reliable drinking water to our community.”
Michigan’s Drinking Water Revolving Fund program, established in 1997, was designed to assist water suppliers with satisfying the requirements of the Safe Drinking Act by offering low-interest loans to eligible water suppliers.