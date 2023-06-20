The Chemours Environmental Impact Committee said last Friday it was encouraged by the results it received from the Sadony Bayou sediment test conducted by Chelsea Bender's Montague High School chemistry class in April.
No volatile or semi-volatile compounds were detected in the soil. Four metals - cadmium, lead, nickel and zinc - were detected above the Threshold Effect Concentration, defined as the level below which it was unlikely to see any biological effect. However, none of them rose to the level of the Probable Effect Concentration, defined as the level at which adverse effects are likely to be seen.
"Some metals are in there above the probable point where they'd generate biological effect," CEIC's Marisa McGlue said, "but there's nothing that the pros we had looked at that said, 'Wow, that's way too high.'...There's no smoking gun that says, 'You should clean this up, DuPont, because this is from you.'
"That's the good news, is that efforts toward restoration are still possible. That's what we'll continue to work for, along with our other goals of getting those landfills (at the DuPont site) removed and further testing."
McGlue said had volatile compounds been detected in the soil, it's possible biologists would have said it would be safer not to conduct more stringent tests because of the possibility of those compounds being released from the soil into the water in the process. The fact that no such compounds were detected opens the door for further testing.
The samples were tested by Trace Analytical Laboratories in Muskegon using grant funds Bender had been awarded by Grand Valley State University. Three samples were taken on the east side of the bayou, one on the north side of the bayou's bridge and two on the south. Each sample was collected from six inches deep in the soil.
"It was a great experience for the students," McGlue said. "They didn't have the equipment nor the expertise and technique to do more than a six-inch sample. We're hopeful when we do get funding for more intensive testing by hydrogeologists...we'd go down two meters, maybe, which is a long way."
McGlue said anyone interested in more information or in helping CEIC can reach out by email at makeitrightchemours@gmail.com. She added that outreach efforts this year have delivered positive results for the group.
"We've made some really great contacts and partnerships with people with strong backgrounds that are excited about what we're doing and have ways to help us," McGlue said. "All the outreach really helps."