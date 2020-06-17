MONTAGUE – The White Lake Area Sportfishing Association (WLASA) has cancelled two of their events in August due to COVID-19.
The organization cancelled its salmon tournament on Aug.8, and its popular Fish Boil on Aug. 13.
The Fish Boil has traditionally taken place at the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Bandshell in downtown Montague. At past events over 700 meals have been served.
WLASA chairperson Mike Schiller said there were a number of reasons for cancelling the fish boil. There were health concerns regarding a mass gathering of people, but also a problem sourcing fish for what would have been this year’s event.
Schiller said the main source of fish for the boil comes from the Muskegon Summer Showdown tournament. This year’s tournament has been cancelled due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19.
Both the salmon tournament and the Fish Boil were fundraising events for WLASA. Schiller said the organization will be able to continue without the events, and is looking forward to future events like the ones WLASA does for the area youth.