LANSING– Michigan law currently requires high school students to complete four credits of math.
These credits must include: algebra I, geometry and algebra II; but a proposed bill in the Michigan Senate could change those requirements. Proposing the bill is Jim Ananich (D-Flint), who from 2005 to 2009 worked as a teacher in both the Carmen-Ainsworth and Flint Community School Districts.
If passed the bill would still require students to complete four credits of mathematics, but it would give them more flexibility in the classes they take. If Senate Bill 0496 students would no longer be required to take algebra II, instead they could substitute it with other math courses like calculus, trigonometry, or statistics.
Students would also have the opportunity to take a course on financial literacy to meet the math requirement for graduation. They will still have the option to take half a credit of Algebra II alongside a technical career course like engineering, welding, construction, machining and more.
“One of my main priorities as a legislator is to help young people get set up for success on the right career path. As a former teacher, and someone who works with teachers, principals and guidance counselors on a daily basis, we know that the current math requirements aren’t necessarily working for students who should be focusing on statistics or personal finance, e-mailed Ananich.
“My goal is to give students more flexibility to make sure they’re ready for the next step, whether it be college, community college, a trades program or heading straight into the workforce.”
Local superintendents seem to think the potential change could be good for students.
“I agree with the flexibility this bill would create. With proper guidance, students should know and understand how their choices impact their future goals, e-mailed Reeths-Puffer’s Steve Edwards.
“Even with possible exceptions, the algebra 2 requirement for all students, while a noble goal, was probably not an essential standard.”
“Different career paths require different types of math courses. Students and parents should work closely with teachers, counselors, and school officials to understand the opportunities available for students, e-mailed Whitehall District Schools Superintendent Jerry McDowell.
“This flexibility would allow students to pursue different math options that best prepare them for their future.”
Montague Area Public Schools’ Superintendent Jeffrey Johnson also believes the change would be good for students. He encourages students and parents to speak with district staff to determine what the best options are.