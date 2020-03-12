Both Montague Area and Whitehall District Schools are following these guidelines as it relates to proactive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus within our community.
We are working to consider the health and well-being of our students, staff, and our community. Experts believe the spread of the coronavirus is likely to occur throughout the state of Michigan, therefore, our actions are intended to slow down or prevent the spread in our White Lake community..
Guidelines:
All school related travel to conferences, meetings, or trainings, overnight travel to conferences, state organizations meetings, etc. is not allowed until further notice.
All field trips are to be suspended immediately until further notice.
No during school, school-wide assemblies or school-wide functions that include students congregating in auditoriums and gymnasiums.
Encourage thorough hand washing and provide time for this to occur prior to and after lunch. Increase cleaning measures between lunch shifts.
Events and activities that are indoors and extend beyond our students being involved will be cancelled or postponed until further notice.
Our students will attend school and participate in student-only athletic practices until we receive additional information or additional directives from MDE, MHSAA, Governor, or a Public Health - Muskegon County.