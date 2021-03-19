This article is the second part of a multi-part series about COVID-19 and high school wrestling. Check back in a later week to read the rest of the series.
2020 was a year that most people might choose not to remember, with the United States still living through the remnants of the most miserable parts of it, namely the fallout created by the COVID-19 virus.
Sports were hit particularly hard, with high school sports being cancelled, and professional athletes playing to empty arenas filled with cardboard cutouts of fans. However, as the number of cases begin to decline things have been slowly returning to something more reminiscent to what most of us would consider normal.
High school sports finally returned this school year, allowing athletes to get back to what they love doing – competing. But with it a whole new set of precautions and existential worries that accompany these activities.
Most sports by nature require players to get in close proximity to one another, but none is probably more worrisome than wrestling, which requires body-to-body contact of the competitors. However, area superintendents, athletic directors, coaches and the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) are keenly aware of the unique and potentially risky nature of COVID-19.
However, unusual health challenges have never been anything new to people involved with wrestling. Much of what the schools do to prevent skin infections with their wrestlers are some of the same things they are doing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as well.
“Wrestling is unique in that it is always considered within “close contact.” As such, wrestlers and coaches, historically have taken additional precautions, e-mailed Reeths-Puffer superintendent Steve Edwards.
“In the past, the primary consideration was skin diseases such as ringworm and impetigo that can be transmitted between competitors or on mats. As such, wrestlers and coaches have become very proficient at sanitizing themselves and their surroundings both before and after competitions. Those precautions have grown, of course, with Covid-19, but it is something that is/was relatively seamless.”
Athletic director, Tony Schmitt, Reeths-Puffer High School, later spoke over the phone about what the district was doing to keep wrestlers safe from COVID-19.
For practice, mats are sanitized before wrestlers begin wrestling and after the practice is over. The wrestlers are also asked to wear masks during the entire practice and wrestle in pods.
Typically, in wrestling, Schmitt explained wrestlers would wrestle different kids in different weight classes in different weight classes to improve their skills. That is no longer the case, to lessen the risk of wrestlers getting or spreading COVID-19 they have been wrestling the same people all season long.
At matches, mats are sanitized before each new match, and wrestlers are asked to wear their masks throughout the meet, only removing it prior to stepping out on the mat for one of their matches.
In addition, rapid testing paid for by the MHSAA, is done before each wrestling meet as a precaution.
Schmitt said that so far there haven’t been any wrestlers that have had to drop out of a meet due to a positive COVID-19 test, and that participation hasn’t been affected by the fear of getting sick.
To prepare for this season, Schmitt said, several wrestlers competed in tournaments outside of the state, and knew what to expect in terms of increased sanitizing and testing.
Whitehall High School’s athletic director Greg Russell is doing many of the same things that other schools in the area have been doing to keep wrestlers safe. They have implemented testing at their wrestling tournaments, but also have stepped up in terms of keeping things sanitary.
Whitehall, as well as Montague High School, has invested in a disinfecting UV Light that they use to clean their mats. Russell said that the school also uses the light for cheerleading since they also use the mats.
Russell said by using the light the district doesn’t have to mop, which decreases the time to sanitize the mats.
Whitehall hasn’t had any students test positive for COVID-19, but was forced to bench a wrestler for a tournament so they could quarantine. The athlete violated some of the safety precautions the school has been implementing, spending time on a weekend with someone not competing in a winter sport.
Before each practice Whitehall tests their wrestlers by giving them a temperature and having them fill out the COVID screen.
Communicating by email Montague’s athletic director Jay Mulder echoed many of the same procedures that the other athletic directors described. The school mops their maps similar to Reeths-Puffer, but also has been using a Sterilaser (UV light) to disinfect as well.