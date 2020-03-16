Each school day an estimated 17,000 students receive free and reduced breakfast and lunch at schools in Muskegon County.
Many families in Oceana County also rely on this service. To fill this void, public schools are finalizing their plans to provide grab-n-go meals. Some will even be providing deliveries. All private and charter school students can access meals at the district in which they live.
The free meals will consist of cold items like yogurt cups, string cheese, cereal, muffins, deli sandwiches/wraps with fresh fruit/vegetable and milk. Not all items will be included in every meal.
These meals are available throughout the school shutdown ordered by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to all children ages 18 and under and students with disabilities ages 18-26 with an active IEP (Individualized Education Program) who either reside in or attend the district. Kids Food Basket is also compiling distribution information and will share on their website at www.kidsfoodbasket.org/locations/muskegon.
Whitehall District Schools will be providing meals on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Whitehall Middle School, and at the Lakewood Club Village Hall from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Fridays. Updates provided at their Facebook site.
Montague Area Public Schools will provide meals to students at two locations during the school closure. Sack breakfasts and lunches will be available to students under the age of 18, March 16 - April 3. These meals will be available Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Montague High School and the Rothbury Village Hall, 7804 S. Michigan Avenue in Rothbury.
Reeths-Puffer Schools will provide a week’s worth of cold meals for pickup at the High School every Wednesday, beginning on March 18. Pick-ups will take place according to student last names. Those starting with A-N will pick-up between 9-10 a.m., and O-Z names will pick up between 11:00 a.m. to noon. Additional pick-ups may take place between noon and 1:00 p.m. See FAQ’s on their website at reeths-puffer.org.
Holton Public Schools will work closely with Hand-to-Hand community partners to provide weekly meal service drive-through service or delivery. See www.holtonschools.com and their Facebook site for details.
Fruitport Community Schools will be providing weekly meal service starting tomorrow and will be posting information to their website at www.fruitportschools.net and to their Facebook site. They are asking all parents to complete a survey on their website to help them better meet needs.
Hart Public Schools will be offering free meals for children today through Wednesday, March 18, at noon, at Crystal Valley Pour House located at 7203 N 126th Avenue in Hart and Fenton Trucking located at 5655 W 5th Street in Mears. For more information email Caryn Elam via email at celam@hart.k12.mi.us.
Mona Shores Public Schools will provide “grab and go” meals for all students at its high school stadium parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. They will offer an additional pick up time from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Wednesdays. The Norton Shores Police Department will be assisting with deliveries. See their website for updates www.monashores.net.
Muskegon Public Schools will be delivering meals along the bus route starting at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 16. The plan is to follow the usual bus route and to add stops for students who typically walk to school. The route will run once per day, but will drop off the equivalent of two meals, as well as needed school supplies and worksheets. The bus route can be found on the Muskegon Public Schools Facebook page and on their website muskegonpublicschools.org.
Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System will be providing free meals starting at 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays along its usual bus route. Two days of meals will be delivered except on Friday which will increase to three days of meals for the weekend. All pickups will be at the 42 bus stops with the exception of door-to-door service for special needs students. The full schedule will be on the Muskegon Heights Tigers Facebook page.
Children who live in North Muskegon Public Schools may access nearby districts for grab-n-go meals. Food deliveries for Oakridge Public Schools students are expected to begin Wednesday, March 18, and locations will be posted to the Oakridge Public Schools Facebook page. Six locations and times will be announced by the end of the business day today.
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Orchard View Schools will be delivering food throughout the district for family pick up. Times, locations, etc. will be made available on their Facebook page today.
Ravenna Public Schools will be announcing their meal distribution plans by tomorrow through the district’s Facebook page.
Shelby Public Schools is offering five different locations for meal pick up. See their Facebook site for information and who to contact for delivery.
Walkerville Public Schools will begin providing meals on Tuesday, March 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Main Street delivery entrance daily. Contact the school’s main office to request delivery or send a private message through Facebook.