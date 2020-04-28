All public school districts will continue to provide meals for students the week of April 27.
The safety of our students, staff, and volunteers is our number one priority, distribution methods and schedules may change.
These meals are available to all children ages 18 and under and to students with disabilities ages 18-26 with active IEPs (Individualized Education Program) who reside in the district. All private and charter school students can access meals through the district in which they live.
Schools are asking parents whose income has changed, and whose schools do not qualify for universal free and reduced lunch, to complete an application for free and reduced meals. The application is available online or through paper copy provided by the school. Families may be eligible for free summer meals, a P-EBT card (Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer) similar to a Bridge Card, and their children may start the next school year with a free or reduced meal benefit for the first 30 days (a new application would be needed to qualify past 30 days).
Also, some local internet providers are offering a reduced rate to families who qualify for free and reduced meals. A list can be found at https://bit.ly/34L0kcU.
When parents complete these free and reduced meal applications, schools may have the ability to open summer sites for continued meals, may qualify for universal free meals, and have a better chance to earn community grants, supports, and increased funding for educational services.
Montague Area Public Schools will provide meals through curbside pickup at Montague High School and the Rothbury Village Hall at 7804 S. Michigan Avenue in Rothbury on Tuesdays 10:00 a.m. – noon.
Also, a mobile route has been set up for delivery to three additional sites. See the Facebook page for details and locations.
Locations:
Montague High School, 4900 Stanton Blvd, Montague MI 49437 10:00 a.m. - noon
Rothbury Village Hall, 7804 S. Michigan Avenue, Rothbury MI 49452 10:00 a.m. - noon
Oceana Shores (Meadowlane & 88th Avenue) 10:05 a.m. - 10:20 a.m.
Forest Glen (Forest Glen & Wilke) 10:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Robinhood (Robinhood & Webster) 10:55 - 11:10 a.m.
Traffic should enter the Church parking lot from Evanston then pull through the lot to the school bus to pick up meals, then exit on S. Sullivan Rd.
If a family is unable to pick-up meals from the meal sites at the designated times/locations, or coordinate with your neighbor, you may complete this form (link) or contact Melissa Corbit at mcorbit@oakridgeschools.org or 788-7525 to request FREE delivery or other special accommodations.
Reeths-Puffer Schools will provide a week’s worth of meals for pick-up at the High School’s Roberts Road north entrance (student last names A-L) and Giles Road (student last names M-Z) parking lots from 9AM to 11AM on Wednesdays.
Pick-ups will take place according to student last names. See the school website for further details.
Location:
Reeths-Puffer High School, 1545 N Roberts Rd, Muskegon MI 49445
Whitehall District Schools will be providing meals on Tuesdays only from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Whitehall Middle School and at Lakewood Club Village Hall.
Locations:
Whitehall Middle School, 401 Elizabeth Street, Whitehall MI 49461
Lakewood Club Village Hall, 6681 Automobile Road, Twin Lake MI 49457