Whitehall, MI (49461)

Today

Mainly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Winds increasing overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Winds increasing overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.