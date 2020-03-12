Yesterday, the Governor issued recommendations to all of us to help limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Rest assured, our goal is to keep our students and staff safe and informed. We are already doing many of these things as we have heightened our cleaning routines and hygiene practices to limit the spread of flu and other illnesses. We are also fortunate to have an excellent partnership and are in constant communications with Public Health-Muskegon County.
Per state officials, we have begun the process of limiting large gatherings, assemblies, and field trips. You will begin hearing of postponements, cancellations, limited seating at events, and other event restrictions. We apologize in advance for the inconvenience and disappointment this causes. Our public schools are important gathering places for our entire community, but we must consider the health and wellbeing of individuals and all of our communities.
As a parent or guardian, we know you are eager to find ways to protect your children and family. That is why we are working purposefully to limit the spread of illness. So please talk to your children and other adults about hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth and shaking hands with others, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces at home. We are already doing these things at school! Most importantly, keep your children home and stay at home yourself if you are sick.
We are all now part of a rapidly changing situation. Thank you for your help in reinforcing good hygiene practices, and for your patience and flexibility. If at some point it becomes necessary to close a school, the decision will be made under the guidance of public health officials. You will be notified the same way you learn about a weather-related closing. Until then, our schools will remain open.
Superintendents
MAISD & Public Schools in Muskegon County