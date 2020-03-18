MUSKEGON COUNTY – Students might be enjoying a longer spring break courtesy of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
In attempt to prevent the spread of the virus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has canceled all classes K-12 for the next three weeks. Classes are expected to resume in Michigan on Friday, April 3.
However, according to information put out by the CDC it won’t be long enough. According to the document, “Recommendations on school closure based on available science, reports from other countries and consultation with school health experts,” a time frame between eight to 20 weeks may have more of an effect on preventing the spread of the virus.
“There may be some impact of much longer closures (eight weeks, 20 weeks) further into community spread, but that modeling also shows that other mitigation efforts (e.g., hand washing, home isolation) have more impact on both spread of disease and health care measures. In other countries, those places who closed school (e.g., Hong Kong) have not had more success in reducing spread than those that did not (e.g., Singapore).”
Short closures may even have the opposite effect that was intended for them by putting more elderly adults at risk of contracting the coronavirus.
“Closing schools early in the spread of disease for a short time (e.g., two weeks) will be unlikely to stem the spread of disease or prevent impact on the health care system, while causing significant disruption for families, schools, and those who may be responding to COVID-19 outbreaks in health care settings.
“It may also increase impact on older adults who care for grandchildren. Waiting to enact school closures until at the correct time in the epidemic (e.g., later in the spread of disease) combined with other social distancing interventions allows for optimal impact despite disruption.”
Amid all of the uncertainty, area school districts are working to figure out how best to continue educating their students during this time of uncertainty.
The Reeths-Puffer School District has prepared an FAQ for parents to reference that may help answer some of their questions. Montague Area Public Schools (MAPS) recently sent out an e-mail to parents.
Reeths-Puffer spring break was expected to begin on Monday, April 6, with classes resuming on Monday, April 13. According to the school’s FAQ it is still unknown if spring break will be canceled.
“ This is uncertain at this time. Many families and staff have hundreds or thousands of dollars already spent on their plans. We also have collective bargaining agreements that have agreed upon calendars.
In my current ‘opinion,’ it would take an act of the legislature to change the spring break window. I will update this as more information is made known,” writes superintendent Steve Edwards.
The district is also uncertain if the current school closure will have an effect on the “end of the year” date. School districts are typically afforded days in the event of an “act of god” like a fire or flood taking place, the district waits to hear back from the Department of Education to find out if this qualifies.
All extracurricular activities at the school have been postponed. The M-Step and SAT were expected to take place upon returning from spring break, the impact of the coronavirus on this is still unknown.
Childcare has been canceled, but the district still plans to provide breakfast and lunch to students under the age of 18, or special needs individuals under the age of 26.
Teachers have been hard at work preparing resources for students. However, Edwards writes he does not foresee any formal schooling taking place during this time, and instead has encouraged students to read during their time off.
According to the letter sent out by superintendent Jeffrey Johnson the MAPS is still planning on having their spring break, with students set to return to classes on Monday, April 13.
The district does have plans to provide feeding opportunities to students who may need those services. Johnson wrote that he encourages students to continue learning on their own, and that learning opportunities will be sent out.
All the buildings in the district will remain closed to the public as thorough cleaning and disinfecting takes place. Extracurricular activities have been postponed until further notice.
Whitehall superintendent Dr. Jerry McDowell in an e-mail wrote that the school district still plans to have their spring break, and that teachers will be remaining in contact with their students during this period of time.
Two of Whitehall's tech department employees, came in work unscheduled, to prepare 700 Chromebooks for high school students and 150 for Ealy Elementary School students on Thursday and Friday, March 12 and 13 to send home with students while schools are closed. Middle school students already has Chromebooks.
Through technology, McDowell said teachers will be in contact with students in three ways while they are at home.
First, he said they will contact the students daily to inquire if they are okay. Second, they will provide them learning opportunities. 3. They will engage students in creative activities.
The district is communicating with parents through several online methods. The district's website has links to COVID-19 information on its home page.