Schulyer, Goldie

Goldie J. Schuyler, age 95, of Montague, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Muskegon. She was born December 22, 1924 in Muskegon Heights to Warren and Goldie (Green) Puckett.
She married Leon Schuyler on June 23, 1945. He passed away on November 10, 1997. Mrs. Schuyler moved to Shelby in 1945 from Muskegon Heights. She had lived in Montague since the early 1980’s and was a resident at Christian Care Assisted Living in Muskegon the past three years. She very much enjoyed the activities at Christian Care. Her faith was a very important part of her life.
Mrs. Schuyler was employed at Howmet in the wax department for twenty-five years before retiring in 1986. She was a member of U.A.W. Local 1243.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna (John) DeWolf; grandchildren, John Birkett, Catherine (Eric) Carter and Callie (Chad) DeVries; great-grandchildren, Cade Birkett, Richard Gouine, and Claudia Gouine; many stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her son, George, daughter, Patricia and several brothers and sisters.
Visitation is Saturday, May 30th, 10 am at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby with a graveside service to follow at 11 am at Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.