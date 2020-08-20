When Edgar Struble graduated from college, he had aspirations to make music professionally, so he did what many young musicians do — he moved to Nashville.
Nashville is known as the country music capitol, but when Struble moved to the famous city he wasn’t a fan of the genre. In fact, he was more interested in rhythm and blues.
As a piano player, Struble found work playing the Nashville bar scene, and while there he made friends with a group of musicians who he’d met playing at a Holiday Inn. However, unbeknownst to the Scottville native, was that this band would later go on to be the famous country music singer Kenny Roger’s backing band, and they wanted Struble to join their group.
Rogers died this past March, and is known for such hits as “The Gambler”, “Just Dropped In”, “Lucille” and many more. To pay homage to his friend, Struble will be hosting a special concert with the former Kenny Rogers backing band for the Oceana County Fair.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, people will not be able to attend the concert in-person. They can instead login on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. through the Oceana County Fair or Oceana’s Herald-Journal website to view the performance.
Struble, who performed with Rogers for many years, went on to become his music director. At the time Rogers was performing at casinos in Las Vegas, and he needed someone who could arrange music for an orchestra.
Struble didn’t have any background in musical arrangement, but he had a college degree from Michigan State University in music education. All the other members of the band lacked a formal musical education.
“I was the only guy in the band with a formal music education, and although I had not ever acted in that capacity before I was chosen to do that...the job was basically conducting the orchestra,” said Struble.
As for that degree, well Struble said he didn’t use it much earlier in his life, having substitute taught only once before moving to Nashville. But today he is an artist-in-residence at West Shore Community College where he does some teaching.
After serving for some time with Rogers as his music director, Struble would later go on to become a film and television composer. But he would continue his relationship with the famous country music star conducting music for his various TV specials.
His work as a composer continues to this day, as he does just that for both the Country Music Awards (CMA) and the Billboard Music Awards.
Although the concert is being performed for the Oceana County Fair, the performance will be streamed live from Nashville. Struble will be co-hosting the event with Rudy Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers, who got their start opening for Rogers.
Struble said he is looking forward to returning to Nashville. Although, he said the usually lively atmosphere of the city has died down quite a bit due to COVID-19.
As for spending a career performing and orchestrating country music, Struble said he has now become a fan of the genre. He said he stays up-to-date with all the new artists, and is influenced by their work when he is composing for the CMAs.
For more information about Struble visit: http://edgarstruble.net