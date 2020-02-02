WHITEHALL – Lebanon Lutheran Church has received the go ahead from the city planning commission to build a new facility for scouting on church property at 1101 S. Mears Ave.
At its November 5 meeting the Planning Commission unanimously approved a site plan for the 6,000 square foot building which is expected to have a price tag of around $330,000.
Chris Soraruf presented the Scout Center plan to the planning commission for Lebanon Lutheran Church which is the sponsor for four scouting units, two Cub Scout Packs, a Scout Troop and a Venture Crew.
The new facility will replace the deteriorated Scout House, at the same site, which was torn down in 2017. Since then scouting materials have been stored in the church basement and meetings have been held in the church or at homes of members.
The front entry of the planned Scout Center, which will be larger than the former facility, will face the church parking lot off of Market Street.
The building will include a large meeting room, kitchen, men’s and women’s bathrooms, and indoor storage for scout equipment.
Soraruf said that with the site plan approval the church expects to receive large donations toward the Scout Center construction.
“This is a good thing for the community and I’m looking forward to it coming into existence,” said Steve Salter, planning commission and city council member, after the vote approving the site plan.
Fundraising is ongoing for the Scout House. Those interested in donating to the effort can go online to www.whitelakescouting.org/ScoutCenter or call 231-893-5745.