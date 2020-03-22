Round up your friends and head to the White Lake Eagles on Sunday, May 3, for the 6th Annual Purse Party!
Get great purses while you support Camp Courage, a local three-day sleep-away summer camp that helps children who are grieving the death of someone close.
Doors open at 1:00 p.m. for the much-anticipated Purse Party, which features both live and silent auctions with hundreds of fabulous selections from casual clutches to high-end designer bags. Prices start at just $5 with a $2 bidder paddle fee (includes entry for door prize)! Eagle membership is not needed to attend this fun event.
In the past five years, the Purse Party has raised more than $7,000 for Camp Courage. The event is organized by Ladies of the White Lake Community.
“I believe Camp Courage provides such a valuable opportunity for children to cope with the difficulties of grieving,” says Ashley Scott, event organizer. “I just knew I wanted to help in some way.”
Donations of new and gently used purses and handbags for the Purse Party are welcome. They may be dropped off before April 24 at many locations throughout Whitehall, Montague and at Harbor Hospice and Leila & Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence in Muskegon.
New this year, local artists and designers will decorate, design or embellish selected donations. These custom items will be auctioned off during the live auction. Any artist or designer interested in creating one of these custom items please email info@HarborHospiceMI.org or call 231-728-3442.
Camp Courage is a program of the Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice, which provides hospice and palliative care and grief counseling to children and adults in Muskegon, Oceana, Mason, Ottawa and Newago counties. For more information or to register, contact Laura Ecker or Kari Allen at 231-728-3442 or 1-800-497-9559, email info@HarborHospiceMI.org or website www.HarborHospiceMI.org