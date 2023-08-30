MONTAGUE — The White Lake Snow Farmers hoped to double the number of participants from a year ago at Sunday's Float-a-Palooza.
While that did not happen, they did see a sizable increase and are pleased to watch the event grow organically.
White Lake Snow Farmers president John Hanson said Sunday's celebration drew over 450 people, about a 25 percent increase than 2022's inaugural edition. Before expenses, the amount raised was about $4,600, which is going toward getting the Snow Farmers an upgraded machine. The Snow Farmers make synthetic snow for use in events in the White Lake area. The Hanson Street sledding hill in Whitehall and North Grove Brewers' WinterFest have been past sites of their offerings.
Snow Farmer Elie Ghazal said after the Float-a-Palooza money is counted, the group is close to being able to purchase the new machine, but it also needs to maintain funds for the other events it participates in, including holiday parades. The Snow Farmers were in the July 4 parade and distributed freshly made snowballs to onlookers.
"Every penny we raise, 100 percent, goes right to (keeping the operation going)," Ghazal said. "We're all volunteers, and we put a lot of money into it just to keep the thing going."
The Float-a-Palooza aims to one day break the world record for a connected flotilla, defined as having all the kayaks involved touching each other or at least having people in each kayak contacting another connected kayak in some way. The record, say the Snow Farmers, is 1,500. Eight launch areas around White Lake were supported, and a shuttle bus ferried participants from NBC Middle School to the Montague boat launch.
Like last year, local musician Tommy Foster provided tunes while kayakers joined together in the water near Old Channel Trail.
"I think that adds more uniqueness to the event," Elie Ghazal said. "They're out there lounging around on the lake, talking to people they know or don't know, and music is playing in the background. Tommy does a nice job engaging all the participants with songs we all know. The ambience on the water with the music in the background, and anywhere you want in the circumference, it's good relaxing music."
Last year's Float-a-Palooza came together in less than two months and yet still drew nearly 300 kayaks to White Lake. That strong early showing, combined with beautiful weather in the area Sunday, surely led to the optimistic forecast of the event doubling in size.
"This year we had more time but we were still a little slow on the draw," Hanson said. "We learned we need to start (getting the word out) even earlier."
Hanson said going forward the Snow Farmers are focused on continuing to grow the event organically. He said they'd like to improve their website to make it easier to find information on the Float-a-Palooza and noted the importance of having interested parties share the event on social media.
"Getting the word out is the big thing," Hanson said. "We're not spending any money on advertising, other than yard signs. We did pay for one of those electronic billboards down on Seaway (Drive in Muskegon), and I'm not sure we'll do it again. I went by it three or four times and never saw it (rotate through), but one guy went by and saw it immediately.
"A lot of people like it, and we had lots of likes on the event on all the different pages, but we need people to share it and get their friends to share it. That's the best way to get the word out."
Ghazal said the thing he enjoys most about the event is how the community comes together.
"I want to just really promote the community involvement, all the businesses that came in behind us," Ghazal said. "Every year, people get mad that we didn't tell them about it. It's all word of mouth. The community is really picking up on it. "That weekend before Labor Day, there's really nothing going on. The only other competition is Burning Foot down in Muskegon. We own that Sunday. We want to keep promoting it, and the whole community is coming in to support it."
Even though the Snow Farmers' second crack at setting a world record for a connected flotilla didn't pan out, they're not discouraged and enjoyed having the event again. And who knows? If it keeps growing, the record could eventually fal.
"It's all about having fun and getting out and enjoying what we have in the White Lake area," Hanson said.
"We keep learning more lessons every year," Ghazal added. "We came up with a couple more pages of lessons learned. We figure we might break the record three or four years from now. We keep tweaking it to make it bigger and better."