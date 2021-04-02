MONTAGUE – The Muskegon Area District Library’s Montague Branch will provide patrons with a new service – a Seed Library.
Patrons will be able to “borrow” up to five packets of seeds per person, per day, with the hope that some of the seeds from the mature plants will be returned to the library to repopulate the library. Fruit, vegetable, flower and herb seeds will be available.
By saving seeds and bringing them back to the library, you help add to the sustainability of our community. You will also grow plants that are more pest resistant, save money on your food budget and know where your food is coming from.
More information on the Seed Library can be found online at www.madl.org/seed_library or by calling the Montague Branch Library at 231-893-2675.