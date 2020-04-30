MONTAGUE TWP. – On Tuesday, April 28 police, fire and ambulance services responded to an accident on Fruitvale Road involving a semi-truck carrying canned goods.
The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department reported that the truck made a right-hand turn on to the southbound ramp of US-31 before tipping over.
Crews from both Montague Fire District Authority and White Lake Ambulance responded, but no one was injured.
The sheriff’s department reported that significant damage occurred to the truck, and was towed away by A2B Towing in Montague.