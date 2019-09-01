Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.