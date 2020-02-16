Menu
Feb. 17-21
At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older. * Must register before noon the day prior by calling the site coordinator at 231-894-4670
Monday, Feb. 17: Closed
Tuesday, Feb. 18: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Chicken Cavatappi, Garlic Bread, Lima Beans, Salad and Applesauce. Cold Menu: Pastrami and Swiss, Fruit Cocktail and Fresh Orange. Salad Menu: Caprese Salad, String Cheese, Rye Bread and Fat Free Italian Dressing.
Wednesday, Feb. 19: Chili Con Carne, Crackers, Wax Beans, Peas, Tropical Fruit and Shredded Cheese. Cold Menu: Southwest Wrap, Tropical Fruit and Carrot & Celery Sticks. Salad Menu: Beef & Bleu Salad, Peaches, Wheat Roll, Orange Juice and Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Thursday, Feb. 20: Pork Chop Suey, White Rice, Broccoli, Squash, Ambrosia and Wheat Bread. Cold Menu: Chicken Veggie Pita, Apple and Side Salad. Salad Menu: Oriental Salad, Beets, Banana and Sesame Ginger Dressing.
Friday, Feb. 21: Roast Beef & Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Cali Blend, Green Beans, Fruited Yogurt and Dinner Roll. Cold Menu: Tomato Salami, Raisins and Corn with Peppers. Salad Menu: Walnut Pear Salad, Carrot & Celery, Yogurt and Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette.